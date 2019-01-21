BOSTON (CBS) – If you’re heading to Logan Airport, better check your flight status as there have been hundreds of delays and cancellations.

Massport says the wind and weather have prevented flights from leaving on time. SkyEye flew over the snow and ice-covered airport Monday afternoon, where only runway was expected to be in use for the next several hours.

Of flights leaving Logan, 20 percent have been canceled and 27 percent have been delayed, according to FlightAware’s MiseryMap. Of flights arriving at Logan, 12 percent have been canceled and 31 percent have been delayed.

The last thing any traveler wants to see. Delays and cancellations. Logan has an average delay time of more than five hours because the the icy conditions. @wbz pic.twitter.com/R3eeFAyfcw — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) January 21, 2019

Basically, that made Logan the worst in the country for cancellations and delays.

Delays are averaging about five hours, according to the FAA.

As of 2:30 Monday afternoon, the delays at Logan totaled 389 flights, and cancellations total 217.

The FAA confirmed, “Due to WEATHER/SNOW-ICE, there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving General Edward Lawrence Logan International Airport, Boston, MA (BOS). This is causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 5 hours and 6 minutes. To see if you may be affected, select your departure airport and check ‘Delays by Destination.'”

Things are expected to return to normal Tuesday morning.

Travelers should check their flight status at Logan’s website.