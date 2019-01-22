ACADEMY AWARDSComplete List Of Oscar Nominees
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carver, Local TV, Patriots, super bowl liii

CARVER (CBS) – A Carver church sign that correctly predicted a Patriots victory over the Kansas City Chiefs is now forecasting a New England win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. The sign outside Crossroads Community Church went viral last week for stating “God has no favorite team, but the pastor does. Pats 34- Chiefs 31.”

Sign outside Crossroads Community Church in Carver (Image credit: Barry Hanson)

Pastor Barry Hanson’s prediction was only three points off as the Patriots ended up topping the Chiefs in a 37-31 thriller.

Now the sign reads “Rams are to be slaughtered” and calls for a final score of Patriots 34, Rams 23. It’s a reference to the Book of Jeremiah and the quote “I will bring them down like lambs to the slaughter, like rams and goats.”

The church sign predicting a Patriots Super Bowl win. (Photo credit: Barry Hanson)

“I’m pulling for them. I’m praying for them,” Hanson told WBZ-TV last week about the Patriots. “I don’t think God answers those prayers but we have fun. We have a lot of fun.”

Hanson has been using the sign to root for the Patriots since last year’s Super Bowl. He says people love it and many pull over to take pictures.

“We’ve actually had people attend on Sunday because of our sign,” he said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s