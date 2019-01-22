CARVER (CBS) – A Carver church sign that correctly predicted a Patriots victory over the Kansas City Chiefs is now forecasting a New England win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. The sign outside Crossroads Community Church went viral last week for stating “God has no favorite team, but the pastor does. Pats 34- Chiefs 31.”

Pastor Barry Hanson’s prediction was only three points off as the Patriots ended up topping the Chiefs in a 37-31 thriller.

Now the sign reads “Rams are to be slaughtered” and calls for a final score of Patriots 34, Rams 23. It’s a reference to the Book of Jeremiah and the quote “I will bring them down like lambs to the slaughter, like rams and goats.”

“I’m pulling for them. I’m praying for them,” Hanson told WBZ-TV last week about the Patriots. “I don’t think God answers those prayers but we have fun. We have a lot of fun.”

Hanson has been using the sign to root for the Patriots since last year’s Super Bowl. He says people love it and many pull over to take pictures.

“We’ve actually had people attend on Sunday because of our sign,” he said.