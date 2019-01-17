WEATHER ALERTSignificant Snow Storm Coming This Weekend
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
By Mike LaCrosse
Filed Under:Carver, Mike LaCrosse, Patriots

CARVER (CBS) – Crossroads Community Church in Carver is having some fun with the Patriots run in the playoffs. A sign outside the church says: “God has no favorite teams, but the pastor does. Pats 34 – Chiefs 31.”

That pastor is Barry Hanson.

“I’m pulling for them. I’m praying for them,” said Hanson.

Sign outside Crossroads Community Church in Carver (Image credit: Barry Hanson)

The pastor started the new postseason sign tradition last year for Super Bowl LII.

“People love the sign. We have people that actually stop and take pictures in front of the sign,” said Hanson.

He said they put up a new sign each week to inspire the thousands that pass by. Recently, someone even left a hand written note saying they get excited to read the new one.

“We’ve actually had people attend on Sunday because of our sign,” said Hanson.

Pastor Barry Hanson (WBZ-TV)

He’s hoping his score prediction is correct. He thinks if it is more people will show up at church.

If you do pay him a visit this weekend you’ll definitely hear a few prayers for Tom Brady and his team. “I don’t think God answers those prayers but we have fun. We have a lot of fun,” said Hanson.

He’s so confident the Patriots are going to win he’s already planned out his sign leading up to the Super Bowl.

Mike LaCrosse

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s