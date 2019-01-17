CARVER (CBS) – Crossroads Community Church in Carver is having some fun with the Patriots run in the playoffs. A sign outside the church says: “God has no favorite teams, but the pastor does. Pats 34 – Chiefs 31.”

That pastor is Barry Hanson.

“I’m pulling for them. I’m praying for them,” said Hanson.

The pastor started the new postseason sign tradition last year for Super Bowl LII.

“People love the sign. We have people that actually stop and take pictures in front of the sign,” said Hanson.

He said they put up a new sign each week to inspire the thousands that pass by. Recently, someone even left a hand written note saying they get excited to read the new one.

“We’ve actually had people attend on Sunday because of our sign,” said Hanson.

He’s hoping his score prediction is correct. He thinks if it is more people will show up at church.

If you do pay him a visit this weekend you’ll definitely hear a few prayers for Tom Brady and his team. “I don’t think God answers those prayers but we have fun. We have a lot of fun,” said Hanson.

He’s so confident the Patriots are going to win he’s already planned out his sign leading up to the Super Bowl.