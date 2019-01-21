BOSTON (CBS) – The AFC champions are back in New England.

Hours after beating the Kansas City Chiefs to earn a berth in the Super Bowl, the Patriots landed in Providence and made their way back to Gillette Stadium.

The team flew home in its signature “AirKraft” custom plane.

Buses arrived back at Gillette Stadium around 5 a.m.

Sunday night the Patriots needed overtime against the Chiefs. Rex Burkhead’s touchdown in the extra session sent New England to a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on February 3.