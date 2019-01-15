CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – The city of Cambridge is raising money to help residents of two apartment buildings who lost everything in a fire.

The fire started in the basement of a building on Hunting Street early Monday morning and then jumped to the building next door on Cambridge Street.

Everyone escaped safely, but most of them are now starting over with nothing. A total of 22 people in nine units lost their homes, authorities said.

Anyone who can help is asked to donate to the Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund at cambridgema.gov/MayorsDisasterReliefFund.

You can also contribute in person at the finance department in City Hall or mail it to:

Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund

c/o Finance Dept.

Cambridge City Hall

795 Massachusetts Ave.

Cambridge, MA 02139

The Sunset Café, a local landmark on the ground floor of the Cambridge Street building, was also destroyed in the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.