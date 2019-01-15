  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – The city of Cambridge is raising money to help residents of two apartment buildings who lost everything in a fire.

The fire started in the basement of a building on Hunting Street early Monday morning and then jumped to the building next door on Cambridge Street.

cambridge1 Cambridge Raising Money For Those Left Homeless In 2 Building Fire

The fire on Hunting Street early Monday morning. (WBZ-TV)

Everyone escaped safely, but most of them are now starting over with nothing. A total of 22 people in nine units lost their homes, authorities said.

Anyone who can help is asked to donate to the Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund at cambridgema.gov/MayorsDisasterReliefFund.

You can also contribute in person at the finance department in City Hall or mail it to:

Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund
c/o Finance Dept.
Cambridge City Hall
795 Massachusetts Ave.
Cambridge, MA 02139

The Sunset Café, a local landmark on the ground floor of the Cambridge Street building, was also destroyed in the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s