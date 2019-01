CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Firefighters are battling heavy smoke and fire at a building in Cambridge.

The four-alarm fire broke out around 5:40 a.m. in a triple-decker home on Hunting Street and appears to have spread to a building next door on Cambridge Street.

Firefighters have the area shut down.

It’s not clear yet what started the fire or where it began.

There are no reports of any injuries at this point in the investigation.