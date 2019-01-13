BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump took to Twitter Sunday night to slam Elizabeth Warren for her viral Instagram video the night she announced she was exploring a possible run for the White House.

On New Year’s Eve, Warren went on Instagram Live from her kitchen to talk to supporters, and said “I’m gonna get me a beer.” Her husband also made an appearance in the live stream.

Sunday night, President Trump tweeted that the video would have “been a smash” if Warren “did this commercial from Bighorn or Wounded Knee instead of her kitchen.”

If Elizabeth Warren, often referred to by me as Pocahontas, did this commercial from Bighorn or Wounded Knee instead of her kitchen, with her husband dressed in full Indian garb, it would have been a smash! pic.twitter.com/D5KWr8EPan — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019

In a follow up tweet, Trump called the video a “beer catastrophe.”

Best line in the Elizabeth Warren beer catastrophe is, to her husband, “Thank you for being here. I’m glad you’re here” It’s their house, he’s supposed to be there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019

After announcing her 2020 exploratory committee, Warren has made visits to Iowa and New Hampshire with eyes on a possible run for president.

Trump has been lambasting Warren since his 2016 campaign, when he began derisively labeling her “Pocahontas” in a shot against her claims of Native American heritage.