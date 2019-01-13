BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump took to Twitter Sunday night to slam Elizabeth Warren for her viral Instagram video the night she announced she was exploring a possible run for the White House.
On New Year’s Eve, Warren went on Instagram Live from her kitchen to talk to supporters, and said “I’m gonna get me a beer.” Her husband also made an appearance in the live stream.
Sunday night, President Trump tweeted that the video would have “been a smash” if Warren “did this commercial from Bighorn or Wounded Knee instead of her kitchen.”
In a follow up tweet, Trump called the video a “beer catastrophe.”
After announcing her 2020 exploratory committee, Warren has made visits to Iowa and New Hampshire with eyes on a possible run for president.
Trump has been lambasting Warren since his 2016 campaign, when he began derisively labeling her “Pocahontas” in a shot against her claims of Native American heritage.