WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is preparing to bring a populist message to Iowa voters just days after taking her first major step toward launching a campaign for president.

The Massachusetts Democrat told reporters on Wednesday she’s planning to visit the state with the nation’s first presidential caucuses after being sworn in on Thursday to a second Senate term. She said she hopes to talk to the people of Iowa “about what’s happening in this country.”

Warren said Washington “works great for the wealthy and the well-connected, it needs to work for everybody else” and vowed to focus on issues like student loans and the cost of getting prescriptions filled.

She also addressed her viral Instagram Live video, in which she cracks open a cold one on New Year’s Eve.

"I'm gonna get me a beer": Sen. Elizabeth Warren drank a beer on Instagram Live – and it received mixed reactions. https://t.co/0LT6dtXXBH pic.twitter.com/NtNqJ0VddZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 2, 2019

“It’s one more way just to invite people into your home,” Warren said.

Her beer of choice?

“Michelob Ultra – the club soda of beers,” Warren said.

Warren on Monday announced she’s launching an exploratory committee for president.

She’s one of what is expected to be a crowded field of Democratic contenders hoping to retake the White House from Republican President Donald Trump in 2020.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)