BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL head coaching carousel continues to spin. But this time, it’s a new name hopping aboard.

According to NFL Network’s Peter Schraeger, the Arizona Cardinals have decided on Kliff Kingsbury as their new head coach.

Per sources, Kliff Kingsbury is finalizing a deal to become the Head Coach of the Arizona Cardinals. @nflnetwork @gmfb @NFLonFOX — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 8, 2019

This should be done shortly. https://t.co/MDrSJEJdlX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2019

The 39-year-old Kingsbury was fired by Texas Tech after the 2018 season — a 5-7 campaign which he led as the head coach — and shortly thereafter took a job as the offensive coordinator at USC. But NFL teams came calling, and Kingsbury took interviews with the Jets and Cardinals.

Though Kingsbury’s win-loss record at Texas Tech was just 35-40, teams are eager to find the next Sean McVay — that is, a young, adept offensively gifted coach who can help to reinvigorate an offense. And considering Patrick Mahomes — who played for Kingsbury in Lubbock — just put together an MVP season for the Chiefs, Kingsbury became an obvious choice as soon as he was fired in November.

The Cardinals own the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, after they drafted quarterback Josh Rosen with the 10th overall pick in last year’s draft. The Cardinals hired Steve Wilks as head coach last offseason, but fired him after a 3-13 season.

Kinsgbury had been mentioned this week as a potential replacement for Josh McDaniels in New England if the offensive coordinator for Bill Belichick decided to take a head coaching opportunity. Kingsbury was drafted in the sixth round by Belichick back in 2003. But McDaniels did not get the job in Green Bay, and he said Tuesday that the “book is closed” on head coaching prospects for now.