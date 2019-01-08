BOSTON (CBS) — How things change ever-so-quickly in the world of NFL coaching. On Sunday night, the Patriots were reportedly expecting offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to take a job elsewhere. By Monday evening, that didn’t appear to be the case anymore.

That’s because the Green Bay Packers, one of McDaniels’ likeliest of landing spots, reportedly filled their head coaching vacancy with Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur. With that door closing for McDaniels, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport is now reporting that likely means McDaniels will be back in New England for the 2019 season.

This was the only known interview for #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, so the LaFleur hire for the #Packers likely means Josh is back in New England for another year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2019

The possibility still remains that the Cleveland Browns could come knocking for McDaniels, an Ohio native, but they’re reportedly targeting a slew of other candidates not named Josh McDaniels. He could even go back to the Cincinnati Bengals, whom he reportedly turned down an interview with last week. But with the Patriots now preparing for the Los Angeles Chargers, McDaniels cannot interview with any teams until New England’s season is over, or if they’re lucky, during the Super Bowl bye week.

After spurning the Colts at the last minute last offseason, McDaniels has said that he dreams of being an NFL head coach again. He just may have to wait another year for that opportunity to come along.