EVERETT (CBS) — On July 13, 2018, a multi-family home in Everett went up in flames and two firefighters were seriously injured while working to put out the blaze. The building’s two landlords have been accused of violating building codes and appeared before a judge Tuesday.

Muddasir Bari, 63, and Nargis Bhatti, 55, both of Everett, were arraigned and released on personal recognizance. They pleaded not guilty to charges of wanton and reckless disregard of fire or building codes that result in serious bodily injuries.

The two firefighters were injured as they searched the home for occupants. One of the firefighters was permanently injured and will never be able to be an active firefighter again; he hopes to return to a desk job this month, prosecutors said.

A woman who had to be rescued from the building was also injured.

The house was “substantially overcrowded” with 19 residents and “the electrical boxes were overutilized,” prosecutors said.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by an electrical panel with an overloaded circuit. The home has since been demolished.

According to prosecutors, the landlords told residents the frequent inspections were only to check the smoke detectors, the residents were never told not to plug extension cords into the box.

In 2017, the house had “59 violations for lodging fire and wiring-related issues that totaled $17,700 in fines that were never paid and never rectified. There were numerous other code violations which brought the total fines to $49,000 that are still outstanding and owed,” prosecutors said.

District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement, “Firefighters put themselves at risk whenever they respond to a fire and that is why there are laws in place to minimize risk to first responders and to the public. In this case, through their alleged violation of the building codes, the defendants are alleged to have created a dangerous situation that ultimately led to two firefighters sustaining serious injuries.”

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey also said in a statement that bringing charges against Bari and Bhatti shows accountability and “support for local firefighters and building officials who enforce the codes.”

The building code violations charges stem from the Comprehensive Fire Safety Act. The act was put in place as a result of the 2003 The Station Nightclub fire, which killed 100 people and injured more than 200 others.

Bari and Bhatti are due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on March 5.