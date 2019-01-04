  • WBZ TVOn Air

STOUGHTON (CBS) – Cell phone video led investigators to the driver they say caused a horrific crash that killed a couple in Stoughton last year.

Matthew Peter, 27, of Mansfield, pleaded not guilty to two counts of motor vehicle homicide and several other charges at his arraignment Thursday in Stoughton District Court.

Michael Luddington and Angela Goodrich were killed when their pickup truck crashed in Stoughton, May 8, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

Prosecutors say Peter was racing a pickup truck on Plain Street May 8, 2018 when the truck slammed into a tree, killing the driver, 48-year-old Michael Luddington of Kingston, and his passenger, 38-year-old Angela Goodrich, of Stoughton.

Michael Luddington and Angela Goodrich. (Facebook Photo)

A week after the crash, police released surveillance photos of a Subaru Forester that was seen leaving the crash scene.

Stoughton police say this car was seen leaving the crash scene. (Photo credit: Stoughton Police)

Police said that eventually led them to Peter and that his cell phone records show he recorded the moments before, during and after the crash on video.

Nearly eight months later he was charged in the incident. He was released on a promise to stay away from the victims’ families and to return to court later this year.

