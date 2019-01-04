STOUGHTON (CBS) – Cell phone video led investigators to the driver they say caused a horrific crash that killed a couple in Stoughton last year.

Matthew Peter, 27, of Mansfield, pleaded not guilty to two counts of motor vehicle homicide and several other charges at his arraignment Thursday in Stoughton District Court.

Prosecutors say Peter was racing a pickup truck on Plain Street May 8, 2018 when the truck slammed into a tree, killing the driver, 48-year-old Michael Luddington of Kingston, and his passenger, 38-year-old Angela Goodrich, of Stoughton.

A week after the crash, police released surveillance photos of a Subaru Forester that was seen leaving the crash scene.

Police said that eventually led them to Peter and that his cell phone records show he recorded the moments before, during and after the crash on video.

Nearly eight months later he was charged in the incident. He was released on a promise to stay away from the victims’ families and to return to court later this year.