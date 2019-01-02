FALL RIVER (CBS) – A fire at a deadly crash scene in Fall River reignited again early Wednesday morning.

A car sped into the Four Winds apartment complex on North Main Street around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday. It went about 15 feet inside the boiler room, hit natural gas lines and burst into flames.

The driver, 72-year-old Judith Mauretti of Fall River, was killed. Her 75-year-old passenger, who has not been identified, is in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital.

No one in the apartment building was hurt, but the complex was severely damaged. The fire was put out, then re-ignited several times, once in the afternoon, again Tuesday night and then a third time early Wednesday morning about 20 hours after the crash.

A total of seven firefighters have been taken to the hospital, but all are doing well, according to Fall River Fire Chief John Lynch.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash, but investigators said foul play is not suspected.

Lynch told reporters Wednesday morning that excavators will be brought in to tear the apartment building down.