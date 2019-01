FALL RIVER (CBS) – A car crashed into an apartment building in Fall River Tuesday morning, sparking a huge fire, reportedly killing a woman.

It happened at the Four Winds apartment complex on North Main Street.

Photos from the scene show heavy flames shooting out of a second-floor apartment and heavy smoke around other units.

According to WPRI-TV, an elderly woman died.

It’s not clear yet what caused the crash.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.