BOSTON (CBS) – A nationwide outage involving an internet company is affecting 911 cell phone calls in Massachusetts, according to State Police.

The CenturyLink outage is causing problems with wireless 911 calls in various parts of the country Friday morning.

“We believe Massachusetts has been impacted by the outage and urge residents using cellular phones to contact emergency first-responders to use the full 10-digit number of a public safety answering point emergency call center (PSAP) or their local police department,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.

The outage seems to only be affecting wireless 911 calls. Landline calls to 911 appear to be working, Procopio said.

If you have a cell phone and need to call for help, try 911 first. If that doesn’t work, dial the local police department directly or one of these State Police emergency call centers, instead of calling 911 again:

Framingham PSAP 508-350-7005

New Braintree Control PSAP 508-867-1170

Shelburne Control PSAP 413-625-8200

Northampton Control PSAP 413-586-1508

You can also call any State Police barracks in your area. You can find all of those numbers here.

Procopio said CenturyLink claims a “network element” is causing the problem and they’re working on fixing it.

Due to statewide 911 connectivity issues, anyone unable to get through to 911 should call the Boston Police Department's 10 digit number: 617-343-4911. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) December 28, 2018