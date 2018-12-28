BOSTON (CBS) – With widespread 911 outages, a Boston resident was forced to turn to an antiquated piece of equipment to report a building fire.

The Boston Fire Department knocked down a fire on Endicott Street in the North End around 5:15 a.m. Smoke was showing when firefighters arrived.

Because of the 911 outages, a resident ran outside and pulled the fire box on the sidewalk.

“Fortunately, our fire box system has been operational since 1852,” Boston firefighters said.

No one was injured in the fire.