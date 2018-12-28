Filed Under:911 calls, Boston Fire, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) – With widespread 911 outages, a Boston resident was forced to turn to an antiquated piece of equipment to report a building fire.

The Boston Fire Department knocked down a fire on Endicott Street in the North End around 5:15 a.m. Smoke was showing when firefighters arrived.

BostonFire Boston Resident Pulls Street Side Box To Report Fire During 911 Outage

A fire alarm box used to report a house fire during a 911 outage in Boston. (Image Credit: Boston Fire Department)

Because of the 911 outages, a resident ran outside and pulled the fire box on the sidewalk.

“Fortunately, our fire box system has been operational since 1852,” Boston firefighters said.

No one was injured in the fire.

