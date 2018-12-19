HAVERHILL (CBS) – A family is still looking for answers after an 11-year-old Haverhill girl died Tuesday after being rushed from a Lawrence family member’s home over the weekend.

Precious Wallaces died after spending several days in a coma. The cause of her death has not yet been determined.

She was a sixth grader at the Consentino Middle School in Haverhill. The school has made grief counselors available this week for her peers.

A relative told WBZ-TV the family still doesn’t know exactly what happened to Wallaces.

“We are all looking for answers,” the family member said.

Police were called to an apartment on Jackson Street in Lawrence around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators said Wallaces was visiting a relative.

Wallaces was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, then taken by MedFlight to Tufts Medical Center. She remained in a coma until Tuesday.

The Essex District Attorney’s office said no charges have been filed yet. Wallaces’ death is still under investigation and no cause of death has been determined.

“At this point in time, all possible causes are being considered – including possible exposure to a toxic substance. However, we cannot confirm any specific cause at this time – as that is the purpose of our investigation,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

An online fundraising page has been created to pay for funeral expenses.