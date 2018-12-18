  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Haverhill, Kristina Rex, Lawrence

LAWRENCE (CBS) – An 11-year-old Haverhill girl who was rushed to the hospital over the weekend has died.

Police say a medical call came in around 3:30 on Saturday morning from a home in Lawrence.

The girl was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital and then med-flighted to Tufts Medical Center, where she was in a coma for several days before she died Tuesday.

She was a sixth grader at the Consentino Middle School in Haverhill, according to the city’s mayor. The school has made grief counselors available this week for her peers.

Multiple agencies are investigating the initial medical call and now her death – including Lawrence Police, State Police, the Essex County District Attorney, and the Department of Children and Families.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s