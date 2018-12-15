BOSTON (CBS) – A Patriots fan who grabbed only his Tom Brady jersey as he evacuated his home during the “Camp Fire” in California received a special delivery from the New England quarterback.

Christian Holland lost his home during the November fire. In November, Brady shared a photo of Holland holding his jersey, and said he wanted to connect with the fan.

Holland lost his home in the wildfire, but on Saturday said that he received Brady’s autographed football, and it was a bright spot in trying times.

“A little ‘Silver Lining’ to the story that is my life,” Holland posted. “The football Tom Brady sent me! Thank you my friends for all of your support during this very difficult and trying time.”