BOSTON (CBS) – A Patriots fan living in California who says he lost everything in a wildfire got a special shout out from Tom Brady.

Christian Holland said the only thing he was able to save before the “Camp Fire” destroyed his home was his Brady jersey.

Christian posted a picture on Instagram and it caught Brady’s attention. The Patriots quarterback, a California native, asked for help finding Holland’s address so he could send him a ball to go along with the jersey.

Thanks to another Instagram user, Brady was able to track down an address where he could reach Holland.