BOSTON (CBS) – A Patriots fan living in California who says he lost everything in a wildfire got a special shout out from Tom Brady.

Christian Holland said the only thing he was able to save before the “Camp Fire” destroyed his home was his Brady jersey.

Tom Brady posted on Instagram after a fan grabbed only his jersey while evacuating California wildfires. (Image Credit: Tom Brady/Instagram)

Christian posted a picture on Instagram and it caught Brady’s attention. The Patriots quarterback, a California native, asked for help finding Holland’s address so he could send him a ball to go along with the jersey.

Thanks to another Instagram user, Brady was able to track down an address where he could reach Holland.

