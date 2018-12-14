BOSTON (CBS) – Thousands of friends, family members and firefighters from all over will be gathering at Saint John’s Church in Worcester over the next two days to honor the life of fallen firefighter Christopher Roy.

Roy died Sunday while fighting a five-alarm fire on Lowell Street.

The 36-year-old was known as a passionate firefighter and a devoted single father to his 9-year-old daughter Ava, who was the light of his life.

Roy’s mother says he was a hard worker who loved to hunt, go antiquing, go to the beach, be outside and more than anything to be with his family.

Firefighters from across New England will travel to Worcester to pay their respects, including Art Williamson from West Springfield.

“This is something we do to honor our fallen brother,” said Williamson. “It’s one big family. I could go into a firehouse in Louisiana and be treated just like I am in a firehouse in West Springfield. So when one of us falls we get together and we honor them.”

Calling hours begin at Saint John ’s Church at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. The funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m.

Because of Friday’s services there will be some road closures and detours.

Temple Street in Worcester will be closed from Harding to Green Streets from 2-8 p.m.

Traffic will also be reduced to one lane on Francis J. Mcgrath Blvd. and there will be no parking on Temple Street beginning at noon.