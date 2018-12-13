REVERE (CBS) — A two-month-old baby has died days after a crash in Revere that already killed her sister, Suffolk District Attorney John Pappas announced Thursday.

On Sunday evening, two adult women, a five-year-old girl, a two-year-old child, and a two-month-old girl were “on a sidewalk inside the median strip that divides both sides of Route 145” when an S.U.V driven by 42-year-old Autumn Harris hit them, Mass. State Police said.

Pappas said five-year-old Adrianna Mejia-Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene. Natasha Nicole Mejia-Rivera, two months old, died Wednesday night.

Harris appeared in Chelsea District Court Monday for her arraignment. She was visibly upset as prosecutors described the scene and she was charged motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Pappas said Harris told police she slept only two hours before working all day. Prosecutors say Harris also admitted she vaped CBD oil in her SUV and might have nodded off at the wheel.

The mother of the two children who died was also involved in the crash. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.

“Our priority right now is supporting a family who lost the center of their world in the blink of an eye,” said Pappas.

More charges will likely be added in the near future, Pappas added.

Harris is due back in court January 10.