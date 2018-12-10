  • WBZ TVOn Air

REVERE (CBS) — The driver of the S.U.V. that struck five people and killed one of them in Revere has been identified. Massachusetts State Police say 42-year-old Autumn Harris, of Boston, was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Two adult women, a five-year-old girl, a two-year-old child, and a two-month-old girl were “on a sidewalk inside the median strip that divides both sides of Route 145” when a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox veered off the road and hit them around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to state police.

The scene of a deadly pedestrian crash in Revere. (Image Credit: Lisa Gresci/WBZ-TV)

The five-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The two-month-old was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition. A 27-year-old woman was transported to Mass. General with non-life threatening injuries. The other woman and the two-year-old were uninjured.

The passenger of the S.U.V., a 40-year-old woman was also transported with minor injuries.

A stroller on scene of a deadly Revere pedestrian crash. (WBZ-TV)

Harris has been charged with motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. More charges could be filed. Investigators are working to determine in drugs or alcohol were involved.

She is scheduled to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court Monday morning.

