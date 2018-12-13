WORCESTER (CBS) — Liam Neeson, spotted around Worcester recently shooting his new movie “Honest Thief,” took time to visit patients, doctors and nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital this week.
Photos surfaced on social media of the famous actor posing for pictures at the hospital, bringing a smile to patients’ faces.
One woman said Neeson “made my grandfather feel like a celebrity” by taking a picture with him.
#LiamNeeson thank you so much for making Papi's day yesterday. Papi said when you saw him, you cut through everyone around you and made a beeline for him. You made my grandfather feel like a celebrity for a split second. You didn't have to do that but I'm so incredibly thankful you did. #LiamNeeson #Worcester #ChristmasTime #Thankful
“You didn’t have to do that but I’m so incredibly thankful you did,” she wrote.
Last month, parts of downtown Worcester turned into a Hollywood movie set for filming.