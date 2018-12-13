WORCESTER (CBS) — Liam Neeson, spotted around Worcester recently shooting his new movie “Honest Thief,” took time to visit patients, doctors and nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital this week.

Photos surfaced on social media of the famous actor posing for pictures at the hospital, bringing a smile to patients’ faces.

Liam Neeson visiting our cancer center in Worcester cheering up the patients very nice gesture action shot with ️Dr Tony Samaha pic.twitter.com/O0glKznprb — John G Najjar (@johngnajjar) December 12, 2018

Thank you Liam Neeson for visiting our patients and offering encouragement at the St Vincent Cancer and Wellness Center @telegramdotcom @georgebarnes @boston25 pic.twitter.com/QbC9tUu6rv — KrissiBarton (@Krissi_Barton) December 13, 2018

One woman said Neeson “made my grandfather feel like a celebrity” by taking a picture with him.

“You didn’t have to do that but I’m so incredibly thankful you did,” she wrote.

Last month, parts of downtown Worcester turned into a Hollywood movie set for filming.