Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) — Liam Neeson, spotted around Worcester recently shooting his new movie “Honest Thief,” took time to visit patients, doctors and nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital this week.

Photos surfaced on social media of the famous actor posing for pictures at the hospital, bringing a smile to patients’ faces.

One woman said Neeson “made my grandfather feel like a celebrity” by taking a picture with him.

“You didn’t have to do that but I’m so incredibly thankful you did,” she wrote.

Last month, parts of downtown Worcester turned into a Hollywood movie set for filming.

