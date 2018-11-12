Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – Parts of Worcester became a Hollywood movie set Monday for the shooting of a new Liam Neeson film.
The city had warned residents to expect traffic delays downtown, as the action-thriller titled “Honest Thief” would be shot from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports filming is taking place in Oxford, too.
It wasn’t known if Neeson’s scenes are being filmed in the area, but many onlookers hoping to catch a glimpse of the star flocked to the set on Monday.