BOSTON (CBS) – The Cannabis Control Commission is set to meet Thursday and they could approve final recreational marijuana retail licenses for four stores across Massachusetts.

Northeast Alternatives in Fall River, Theory Wellness in Great Barrington and Temescal Wellness locations in Hudson and Pittsfield are all hoping to get the green light from the commission. All four dispensaries already offer medical marijuana.

So far, two recreational marijuana shops are operating in Leicester and Northampton. Cultivate and NETA have totaled over $7 million in gross sales since opening last month.

A third pot store in Salem is set to open Saturday. Appointments at Alternative Therapies Group, which is requiring reservations, are booked until next Thursday, Dec. 20.

Retailers in Wareham and Easthampton have also secured their final licenses to sell recreational pot.