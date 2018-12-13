  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cannabis Control Commission, Fall River, Hudson, Local TV, Marijuana

BOSTON (CBS) – The Cannabis Control Commission is set to meet Thursday and they could approve final recreational marijuana retail licenses for four stores across Massachusetts.

Northeast Alternatives in Fall River, Theory Wellness in Great Barrington and Temescal Wellness locations in Hudson and Pittsfield are all hoping to get the green light from the commission. All four dispensaries already offer medical marijuana.

fall river marijuana northeast alternatives Cannabis Commission To Vote On Final Licenses For 4 Mass. Marijuana Stores

Northeast Alternatives in Fall River (Image credit: WPRI)

So far, two recreational marijuana shops are operating in Leicester and Northampton. Cultivate and NETA have totaled over $7 million in gross sales since opening last month.

A third pot store in Salem is set to open Saturday. Appointments at Alternative Therapies Group, which is requiring reservations, are booked until next Thursday, Dec. 20.

Retailers in Wareham and Easthampton have also secured their final licenses to sell recreational pot.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s