SALEM (CBS) – When Alternative Therapies Group starts selling recreational marijuana in Salem this weekend, no walk-ins will be allowed.

Unlike pot shops in Northampton and Leicester, ATG is by appointment only. And for those looking to make a reservation, Saturday, Sunday and Monday are already booked.

ATG will be the first recreational cannabis retail shop to open in the eastern part of the state and the ban on walk-ins is an effort to avoid potentially large crowds. They say the appointment policy will remain in place until demand in the region stabilizes.

Alternative Therapies Group, Inc in Salem (WBZ-TV)

“Customers without a reservation will not be allowed into the facility and will be turned away,” Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll said in a statement.

Driscoll said the police department is working with ATG to control traffic and encourage customers to take public transit. Parking bans will be in place on streets around the business and a shuttle bus will run from the Commuter Rail station to the store for appointments.

Appointments can be made on ATG’s website at atgma.org. Customers are asked to bring a valid ID proving they are 21 or older, and are limited to buying one-quarter ounce of flower. Only cash is accepted.

NETA in Northampton and Cultivate in Leicester have totaled over $7 million in gross sales since opening according to the most recent numbers from the Cannabis Control Commission.

