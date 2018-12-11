Comments
SALEM (CBS) — A third Massachusetts pot shop selling recreational marijuana could open in Salem as soon as Saturday, the state says.
The Massachusetts Cannabis Commission tweeted Tuesday that Alternative Therapies Group, Inc. may begin retail operations in Salem in three calendar days.
Two locations opened last month in Leicester and Northampton. Leicester residents have complained about the traffic that has resulted, but it’s expected to ease once the state allows more recreational marijuana retailers to open.
In 2015, Alternative Therapies Group became the first seller of medical marijuana in Massachusetts.