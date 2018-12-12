  • WBZ TVOn Air

RINDGE, N.H. (CBS) – A Gardner man has been charged with an attack on a New Hampshire college campus that left a student with a fractured skull.

Police asked for the public’s help locating vehicles that were seen leaving Franklin Pierce University on December 1. Detectives were searching for a suspect who fled the scene after an assault on campus that left a 22-year-old student unconscious with a head injury.

The student remains in the Intensive Care Unit of UMass Worcester with a fractured skull.

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Gardner resident Travis Flagg. He is charged with second degree assault and simple assault.

Rindge Police said Flagg was one person in a group of “non-student, uninvited guests” who were on campus when the attack took place.

