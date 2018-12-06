Filed Under:Franklin Pierce University, Local TV

RINDGE, N.H. (CBS) – Police are searching for two vehicles that fled the scene of an attack on a New Hampshire college campus that left a student critically injured over the weekend.

New Hampshire State Police released photos of two vehicles. A blue SUV, believed to be an older model Toyota RAV4 or Honda CR-V, and a light colored Dodge pickup truck that appears to be a 2500 series were seen leaving the Franklin Pierce University campus on December 1.

The registrations are not known, but State police said it is likely the suspect left with his friends in those vehicles. Police believe the suspect and others are local to the area that includes Jaffrey, New Ipswich, Rindge and Winchendon, Mass.

The Dodge pickup truck appears to be set up for a plow.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicles is asked to call New Hampshire State Police or the Rindge Police Department.

