BOSTON (AP) — A lawyer for James “Whitey” Bulger says he plans to sue the government over the notorious gangster’s prison killing.

Attorney Hank Brennan told The Wall Street Journal that he will bring wrongful death and negligence claims on behalf of Bulger’s estate.

The prison in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia where Whitey Bulger was killed Oct. 30, 2018. (Image credit: CBS News)

Brennan told The Associated Press he expects to begin filing a number of lawsuits over the next month, but declined to provide further details.

Bulger was serving a life sentence for 11 murders and other crimes when he was beaten to death in October, hours after he was transferred to a West Virginia prison.

Authorities have said two Massachusetts mobsters are under suspicion in the 89-year-old’s killing. No charges have been filed.

An email seeking comment was sent to the Bureau of Prisons on Monday.

