BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Notorious Boston mobster Whitey Bulger was killed in a West Virginia prison Tuesday, sources told WBZ-TV I-Team chief correspondent Cheryl Fiandaca. He was 89 years old.

Bulger had just been moved to USP Hazelton, a high-security prison with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp in Bruceton Mills.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons online inmate log had listed Bulger as an inmate there early Tuesday morning, but by the afternoon he was no longer there.

Bulger had recently been moved from a prison in Florida to a transfer facility in Oklahoma City. Bureau of Prisons officials and his attorney declined last week to comment on why he was being moved.

Bulger is serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2013 of a litany of crimes, including participating in 11 murders.

He was one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives for 16 years until his 2011 arrest in Santa Monica, California.

