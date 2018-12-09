REVERE (CBS) – A child was killed, a woman and an infant are in critical condition and a driver is under arrest following a pedestrian crash in Revere.

It happened Sunday around 5 p.m. on Route 145 near North Shore Road.

Massachusetts State Police said one child was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female and an infant were rused to Mass General Hospital with “serious life-threatening injuries.”

Initial investigation shows the vehicle involved veered off the road and onto the grass median where it hit the pedestrians, who were all walking together. A damaged stroller and baby seat could be seen in the middle of the crosswalk.

The woman who was driving was arrested. Police did not release the woman’s identity.

“Investigation is ongoing to determine scope of charges. We are responding a drug recognition expert to the barracks to assess the operator for potential impairment by narcotics,” State Police said.