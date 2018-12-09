  • WBZ TV

REVERE (CBS) – A child was killed, a woman and an infant are in critical condition and a driver is under arrest following a pedestrian crash in Revere.

It happened Sunday around 5 p.m. on Route 145 near North Shore Road.

revere Child Killed, Woman And Infant Seriously Injured By Allegedly Impaired Revere Driver

The scene of a deadly pedestrian crash in Revere. (Image Credit: Lisa Gresci/WBZ-TV)

Massachusetts State Police said one child was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female and an infant were rused to Mass General Hospital with “serious life-threatening injuries.”

Initial investigation shows the vehicle involved veered off the road and onto the grass median where it hit the pedestrians, who were all walking together. A damaged stroller and baby seat could be seen in the middle of the crosswalk.

revere1 Child Killed, Woman And Infant Seriously Injured By Allegedly Impaired Revere Driver

A stroller on scene of a deadly Revere pedestrian crash. (WBZ-TV)

The woman who was driving was arrested. Police did not release the woman’s identity.

“Investigation is ongoing to determine scope of charges. We are responding a drug recognition expert to the barracks to assess the operator for potential impairment by narcotics,” State Police said.

