WORCESTER (CBS) – A little boy made a moving gesture out of respect for fallen Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy on Monday.

Roy, 36, died fighting an early morning fire on Lowell Street Sunday morning. He leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter, his parents and a brother.

A memorial for Roy has grown outside the Webster Square Fire Station. That’s where Sammy, at 2-and-a-half years old, showed up with his dad Monday morning.

Sammy, dressed in a firefighter outfit, dropped off a bouquet of flowers at the memorial. He then stood in salute to Roy.

His father, Sam, says his boy knows a lot of firefighters and loves to take pictures with them.

“He always hangs out with them. . . we feel bad,” Sam said.

Afterward, Sammy visited firefighters at the station and got to sit in a fire truck.

Police escorted Roy’s body from Worcester to the state medical examiner in Boston Monday. Firefighters lined up along streets and on overpasses above the Mass Pike to pay their respects.

The Worcester Fire Department says a fund for Roy’s family will be established soon.