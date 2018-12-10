  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Christopher Roy, Local TV, Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) – A little boy made a moving gesture out of respect for fallen Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy on Monday.

Roy, 36, died fighting an early morning fire on Lowell Street Sunday morning. He leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter, his parents and a brother.

PHOTOS: Fallen Firefighter Christopher Roy Honored

A memorial for Roy has grown outside the Webster Square Fire Station. That’s where Sammy, at 2-and-a-half years old, showed up with his dad Monday morning.

sammy flowers worcester firefighter VIDEO: 2 Year Old Boy Salutes Fallen Worcester Firefighter Christopher Roy

Sammy leaves flowers at Christopher Roy’s memorial (WBZ-TV)

Sammy, dressed in a firefighter outfit, dropped off a bouquet of flowers at the memorial. He then stood in salute to Roy.

sammy salute worcester firefighter VIDEO: 2 Year Old Boy Salutes Fallen Worcester Firefighter Christopher Roy

Two-year-old Sammy salutes fallen Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy (WBZ-TV)

His father, Sam, says his boy knows a lot of firefighters and loves to take pictures with them.

“He always hangs out with them. . . we feel bad,” Sam said.

sammy firefighters worcester VIDEO: 2 Year Old Boy Salutes Fallen Worcester Firefighter Christopher Roy

Sammy visits firefighters in Worcester (WBZ-TV)

Afterward, Sammy visited firefighters at the station and got to sit in a fire truck.

Police escorted Roy’s body from Worcester to the state medical examiner in Boston Monday. Firefighters lined up along streets and on overpasses above the Mass Pike to pay their respects.

christopher roy firefighter procession tribute VIDEO: 2 Year Old Boy Salutes Fallen Worcester Firefighter Christopher Roy

A tribute to fallen Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy on the Mass Pike (WBZ-TV)

The Worcester Fire Department says a fund for Roy’s family will be established soon.

