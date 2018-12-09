WORCESTER (CBS) — “Once again, December has proven to the cruelest month of the year for the Worcester Fire Department,” said Worcester Mayor Joesph Petty Sunday morning. The statement came at the official announcement of firefighter Christopher Roy’s death.

Roy was one of two firefighters who became trapped while working to put out a fire on Lowell Street around 4 a.m. Sunday.

His death comes one day after the death anniversary of firefighter Jon Davies, who was killed by a fire on Arlington Street in 2011.

The other firefighter is in stable condition.

Today we remember and honor FF Jon Davies. FF Davies lost his life on December 8, 2011 while fighting a structure fire on Arlington St. FF Davies was conducting a search for a reported victim when the building collapsed. pic.twitter.com/CXDe5zMzvD — Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) December 8, 2018

“This is a difficult day for the Worcester Fire Department and particularly painfully as this is the week we remember and mourn the passing of Worcester firefighter Jon Davies and the six who passed in the cold storage warehouse fire,” said Worcester Fire Chief John Lavoie.

On Dec. 3, 1999, Lt. Thomas Spencer, Lt. Timothy Jackson Sr., Lt. James Lyons III, and firefighters Jeremiah Lucey, Paul Brotherton and Joseph McGuirk died after becoming trapped in the fire.