  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:00 PMPatriots Fifth Quarter
    5:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Fire, Local TV, Worcester, Worcester Fire

WORCESTER (CBS) — “Once again, December has proven to the cruelest month of the year for the Worcester Fire Department,” said Worcester Mayor Joesph Petty Sunday morning. The statement came at the official announcement of firefighter Christopher Roy’s death.

Roy was one of two firefighters who became trapped while working to put out a fire on Lowell Street around 4 a.m. Sunday.

christopherroy December Is The Cruelest Month For Worcester Fire Department

Christopher Roy (Photo Courtesy: City Of Worcester)

His death comes one day after the death anniversary of firefighter Jon Davies, who was killed by a fire on Arlington Street in 2011.

The other firefighter is in stable condition.

“This is a difficult day for the Worcester Fire Department and particularly painfully as this is the week we remember and mourn the passing of Worcester firefighter Jon Davies and the six who passed in the cold storage warehouse fire,” said Worcester Fire Chief John Lavoie.

On Dec. 3, 1999, Lt. Thomas Spencer, Lt. Timothy Jackson Sr., Lt. James Lyons III, and firefighters Jeremiah Lucey, Paul Brotherton and Joseph McGuirk died after becoming trapped in the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s