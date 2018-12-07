BOSTON (CBS) — Kyrie Irving was his usual wizard-like self Thursday night against the Knicks, dropping a game-high 22 points while dishing out eight assists.

But it was what he dished out after the game that has fans everywhere smiling. As Irving walked off the floor following Boston’s 128-100 win over the New York Knicks, he noticed a young fan decked out in his jersey and with his No. 11 shaved into the side of his head.

Irving rewarded that fan’s adoration by giving him his sneakers right off his feet.

Kyrie gives his sneakers to a young fan after the @celtics win their 4th in a row! #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/4IFOxm2rLp — NBA (@NBA) December 7, 2018

Little buddy here got Kyrie’s shoes pic.twitter.com/wmoVASbs7k — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) December 7, 2018

It’s one thing to see Irving put on a show, but imagine finishing off the night by receiving the very kicks he wore throughout a dominant performance? What a night for that young fan.

Irving is no stranger to giving away his gear after games. He gave his jersey and sneakers to a soldier sitting courtside after a game in Brooklyn last season, and also gave his jersey to gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman following a game.

And it’s a good thing Irving has an endless supply of his Kyrie 5’s. Irving also gave away his signature shoe to fans at Boston Children’s Hospital during a visit earlier this week.