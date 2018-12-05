BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics spent their Tuesday evening at Boston Children’s Hospital, visiting with patients and signing Christmas carols.

But it wasn’t all holiday cheer in one particular room, as a young fan debated C’s guard Kyrie Irving about Duke basketball. It turns out, the youngster isn’t very found of Irving’s college team.

This is awesome. The Celtics visited @BostonChildrens today and Kyrie got into an intense hoops debate with one of the kids 🙏 pic.twitter.com/172IM9tDom — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 5, 2018

The kid brought some fire and did not relent when Irving started to give it right back to him, reminding the former Blue Devil that his Dukies lost to Gonzaga earlier this season at the Maui Invitational.

Of course Brad Stevens was the mediator in the … discussion. The C’s head coach got the young fan to admit that, when putting aside his bias, Duke is indeed one of the better basketball programs in the country. Is there anything coach Stevens can’t do?

Now if only the kid had brought up the shape of the earth during his back-and-forth with Irving, things could have really gotten out of hand. This brings back memories of when former C’s point guard Rajon Rondo wouldn’t hold back when challenged to a game of Connect Four by young fans, walloping them every time.

In addition to that spirited debate, Irving and the Celtics also led a sing along and helped out with some arts and crafts on Tuesday.

🎄🎅 @KyrieIrving led the @Celtics in "Jingle Bells" as the team brought some holiday cheer to @BostonChildrens earlier today 😍 🎶 #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/4ZwVaxHFhv — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 4, 2018

Getting into the Holiday spirit 🎄 pic.twitter.com/zDdHRc7CFv — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 4, 2018

And while Irving’s Duke debate will surely get all the attention, the point guard also gave one young patient an exclusive pair of his sneakers, leading to an incredibly touching moment.

.@KyrieIrving gave young Demetres at @BostonChildrens an EXCLUSIVE (1 of 1 made) pair of Kyrie’s 😭👟 … yes, we’re crying pic.twitter.com/6OeQ9LiGKl — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 5, 2018

The Celtics are off again Wednesday night before hosting the New York Knicks at TD Garden on Thursday night.