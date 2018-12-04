WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 23-year-old man has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident in connection with the discovery of his friend’s body on the Massachusetts Turnpike over the summer.

Court documents say Samuel Lenihan, of Holyoke, is scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 21 in Worcester.

Authorities say it appears that 22-year-old Johannes Songdahl, of Norwell, jumped from a moving SUV being driven by Lenihan on the westbound Turnpike in Auburn on Aug. 29.

Songdahl was then struck by multiple cars and died.

Police say Lenihan did not stop and witnesses told police he sped away while weaving through traffic. Police say both were under the influence of drugs.

Lenihan told police he thought Songdahl was asleep in the back of the vehicle the whole time.

