AUBURN (CBS) – Investigators have identified a body found on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn late Wednesday night.

The Worcester District Attorney’s Office said 22-year-old Johannes Songdahl III of Norwell was found dead on the westbound side of the Pike near exit 10 around 10 p.m. Wednesday. State Police said he had severe injuries.

It’s still not clear yet how he died or how he ended up on the highway. There is no overpass nearby, there were no reports of anyone walking on the road and police did not find any abandoned vehicles in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 508-829-8326 or Auburn Police at 508-832-7777.