WASHINGTON (CBS) – The FDA is warning pet owners that there could be more recalls of dog foods with potentially deadly levels of Vitamin D.

The agency issued an alert Monday, reaching out to dog lovers, retailers and veterinarians in the wake of several recalls of dry pet foods for elevated Vitamin D amounts.

“Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, but very high amounts can cause serious health problems like kidney failure or death,” the FDA says.

Symptoms of Vitamin D toxicity include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. Some tests have found dog food samples with about 70 times the intended amount of Vitamin D.

The alert lists eight brands of dry dog food affected by the recall: Nutrisca, Natural Life Pet Products, Sunshine Mills, ANF, Lidl, Kroger, ELM Pet Foods and Ahold Delhaize. But the FDA is cautioning that more brands could be added to the list.

Dog owners: Here is a list of dry dog foods recalled for high levels of vitamin D that can cause kidney failure and death. This is an evolving situation and this list may grow. https://t.co/OpmriRWRbh — FDA CVM (@FDAanimalhealth) December 3, 2018

In the meantime, dog owners are being told not to feed recalled products to their pet and to contact a vet immediately if their dog shows symptoms, and provide a full diet history.

Click here to read the full FDA alert.