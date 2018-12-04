Filed Under:Dogs, Local TV, Recall

WASHINGTON (CBS) – The FDA is warning pet owners that there could be more recalls of dog foods with potentially deadly levels of Vitamin D.

The agency issued an alert Monday, reaching out to dog lovers, retailers and veterinarians in the wake of several recalls of dry pet foods for elevated Vitamin D amounts.

elm pet foods recall List May Grow: FDA Issues Alert On Dog Food Recalled Over Vitamin D Levels

One of the recalled dog food brands. (Image credit: FDA)

“Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, but very high amounts can cause serious health problems like kidney failure or death,” the FDA says.

Symptoms of Vitamin D toxicity include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. Some tests have found dog food samples with about 70 times the intended amount of Vitamin D.

The alert lists eight brands of dry dog food affected by the recall: Nutrisca, Natural Life Pet Products, Sunshine Mills, ANF, Lidl, Kroger, ELM Pet Foods and Ahold Delhaize. But the FDA is cautioning that more brands could be added to the list.

In the meantime, dog owners are being told not to feed recalled products to their pet and to contact a vet immediately if their dog shows symptoms, and provide a full diet history.

Click here to read the full FDA alert.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s