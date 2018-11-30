(KDKA/CBS Local) – The FDA is warning pet owners about a batch of potentially dangerous dog food. Higher-than-normal levels of Vitamin D were found in the food.

Too much Vitamin D can lead to health problems in dogs, puppies, and young animals.

According to the FDA, “Dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.”

Sunshine Mills is recalling the following products:

14 LB Evolve® Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00862-0

28 LB Evolve® Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00863-7

40 LB Sportsman’s Pride® Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-70155-10566-0

40 LB Sportsman’s Pride® Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-70155-10564-0

3.5 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00873-6

16 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00874-3

30 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food Bag UPC 0-73657-00875-0

Click Here For More On The Sunshine Mills Recall

Additional recalls of dog food with potentially high Vitamin D levels were announced this week. ELM Pet Foods issued a recall in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland, and ANF Pet Inc. recalled food in Puerto Rico.

Consumers with any of the affected products should stop feeding it to their dogs. The affected products should either be disposed of, or returned to the point of purchase for a refund.