WORCESTER (CBS) – A carjacking suspect who was arrested after a daylong search is expected to appear in court Friday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said Donald Foy was taken into custody Thursday night after a violent struggle on the roof of Worcester Auto Center on Chandler Street.

foy Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Intensive Search Due In Court

Donald Foy (Image credit Spencer PD)

Before he was arrested, Foy allegedly rammed two police cruisers, intentionally swerved at a trooper and striking his foot.

autobody Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Intensive Search Due In Court

Daniel Foy was arrested on the roof of Worcester Auto Body. (WBZ-TV)

Police had been searching for Foy since early Thursday morning. That’s when they say Foy fled a Webster traffic stop, drove the wrong way, and carjacked a driver at gunpoint.

Foy was turned over to Worcester Police overnight and is expected to be arraigned Friday morning.

