WORCESTER (CBS) – A carjacking suspect who was arrested after a daylong search is expected to appear in court Friday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said Donald Foy was taken into custody Thursday night after a violent struggle on the roof of Worcester Auto Center on Chandler Street.

Before he was arrested, Foy allegedly rammed two police cruisers, intentionally swerved at a trooper and striking his foot.

Police had been searching for Foy since early Thursday morning. That’s when they say Foy fled a Webster traffic stop, drove the wrong way, and carjacked a driver at gunpoint.

Foy was turned over to Worcester Police overnight and is expected to be arraigned Friday morning.