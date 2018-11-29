WORCESTER (CBS) – State and local police are looking for a driver wanted for leading them on two chases and an armed carjacking overnight.

It started around midnight when a Dodge pickup truck took off when police tried to pull it over in Webster. The truck, with three people inside, then went onto Route 395 north, followed by Oxford Police.

State Police joined the pursuit and slowed the truck down by damaging it’s tires with stop sticks. But the driver kept going onto Route 290 east in the wrong direction and crashed.

“The male driver of the vehicle exited the pickup and, while brandishing a handgun, forced the driver of a silver Buick Enclave from that vehicle. The suspect fled in the Enclave, which is registered out of Connecticut,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement early Thursday.

Troopers found the stolen Buick and went after it in Worcester. The driver got back on Route 290, once again driving in the wrong direction, going east on the westbound side of the highway.

“Approximately a minute later, around 12:30 a.m., Troopers terminated the pursuit as it entered the Kelley Square area,” Procopio said.

At this point, it appears no one was hurt, but police are still searching for the driver.

Two women who were passengers in the pickup truck are being interviewed by officers to determine if they will be charged.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.