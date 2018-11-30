CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — The man injured in a Cambridge shooting will also be facing charges, police announced. Joekeem Nelson, 23, of Cambridge was arrested Thursday night, hours after he was taken to the hospital.

Nelson will be charged with various offenses, including armed assault to murder, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop for police. Officials said he was grazed by a bullet and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in what was believed to be a “moving gun battle” between two cars Thursday afternoon.

Police are still searching for another suspect in the shootout. The groups fired seven shots near Chestnut and Sidney Street at about 2:30 pm. Then several blocks away, near the CambridgeSide Galleria, another five shots were fired.

An officer on his way to work saw the shootout and called for help.

Twenty-year-old Ladjuan Guichard, of Roslindale, was in the car with Nelson. He arrested and charged with armed assault to murder, possession of a large capacity firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and carrying a firearm without a license.

Police said a gun was seen being dropped out of a black sedan on Memorial Drive. It has since been recovered.

Anyone with information, including information about the other car or people involved, is asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300. Anyone can leave an anonymous tip by calling the tip hotline at 617-349-3359 or texting 847411. Begin the text with TIP650 and then write the message.