CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Two people are in custody after a gun battle broke out on a busy Cambridge street Thursday afternoon.

An off-duty officer heard the gunshots in the area of Chestnut and Sidney Street at about 2:30 pm and called for backup. Police say people in two cars fired at least seven shots at each other.

At a second crime scene near the CambridgeSide Galleria Mall, five shots were fired.

Cambridge Police followed one of the cars involved and arrested the two people inside, one of whom had been grazed by a bullet on his head. A gun was recovered on Memorial Drive.

On Chestnut Street, two cars were damaged and one was hit by a bullet.

“It’s disturbing, it rips at your feelings of safety, you know broad daylight, middle of the afternoon on a school day,” said Cambridge Police Commissioner Branville Bard Jr. “When you have got folks brazen enough to discharge weapons in the middle of the highway it’s disturbing.”

Police are searching for another gunman. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridge Police.