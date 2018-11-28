BOSTON (CBS) — The Vikings were without two significant players when they hit the practice field on Wednesday in preparation for a Sunday showdown with the Patriots.

Both receiver Stefon Diggs (knee) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday’s session.

Receiver Chad Beebe and tight end David Morgan also didn’t practice.

For the Patriots, Dwayne Allen was the lone absence on Wednesday.

Rhodes’ injury came late in Sunday night’s home win over the Packers. Though the injury is not as severe as some reporters initially feared, it would likely be considered an upset if he’s able to play this week.

Diggs’ injury is a bit more mysterious. He caught eight passes for 77 yards and a touchdown on Sunday while taking 94 percent of Minnesota’s offensive snaps.

Receiver Adam Thielen was also limited at Wednesday’s practice due to a calf issue. Thielen currently ranks second in the NFL in receiving yards (1,138), while Diggs ranks 20th (790).