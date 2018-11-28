BOSTON (CBS) — The biggest storyline from Wednesday’s injury report from the Patriots isn’t about who is on it, but rather who is not.

That “is not” would be tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Gronk is no longer listed after returning to action last Sunday against the Jets. He had missed three of New England’s previous four games with back and ankle injuries. The All-Pro’s numbers are way down this season, but Gronkowski looked more like himself in New Jersey, finding the end zone for the first time since Week 1.

The fact he is no longer listed on the injury report is another big step in the right direction.

Only two players were listed as “limited” for Wednesday’s practice down at Gillette Stadium: Quarterback Tom Brady (knee) and special teamer Nate Ebner (knee). Tight end Dwayne Allen was the only player to miss Wednesday’s session for New England.

The Patriots host the Minnesota Vikings at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Receiver Stefon Diggs (knee) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday’s session for the Vikings.