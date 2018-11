BROCKTON (CBS) – Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old in Brockton.

Patrick Sequeira-Ferreira was shot and killed on Keith Ave. around 6:30 p.m. on November 12.

On Wednesday, police arrested 21-year-old Kian Willis.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced the arrest. Willis is expected to be arraigned in Brockton District Court.