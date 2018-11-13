BROCKTON (CBS) — A shooting in Brockton killed a 27-year-old man Monday night, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office confirmed. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. on Keith Avenue.

Brockton Police said the man was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center and then med-flighted to Boston Medical Center but he did not survive.

Police are checking to see if any surveillance video from the area can help with their investigation. No word yet on any arrests.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.