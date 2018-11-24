BOSTON (CBS) – A New Hampshire teenager was arrested Friday and charged with making threatening phone calls to two Boston gay bars.

Boston Police said a 16-year-old boy from Hampton has been taken into custody. He was wanted on warrants from Suffolk County Juvenile Court for threats with serious public alarm and civil rights violations.

The boy is being held as a fugitive from justice. Boston Police and Seabrook Police in New Hampshire will collaborate to bring the suspect to Massachusetts for his arraignment.

Police say the threatening calls were made November 9 and 10. The first call came in to dbar in Dorchester. A second call was received at The Alley Bar the following day at the same time of night.

The manager at “The Alley Bar” said that the caller threatened gun violence, which prompted the him to call police.

Boston Police stepped up patrols at both locations as a precaution.